NEET to be Conducted on 17 July, JEE Mains Exam Postponed to June-July

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET will be conducted on 17 July, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday evening, 6 April.
The exam will be held in 13 languages at centres across the country.
In another tweet, the NTA said that this would be the first time that NEET (UG) would be held in 14 cities outside India.
In March, the Under Graduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission (NMC) had scrapped the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination.
The age limit for general and reserved candidates in the exam was 25 years and 30 years, respectively.
"The last date for submission of online application form is 6 May. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified," a senior NTA official said, according to news agency PTI.
JEE-Main's First Session Postponed
The NTA also said that engineering entrance exam JEE-Main's first session has been postponed to June, and the second session to July. Earlier, the exams were supposed to be conducted in two sessions in April and May.
"The NTA has decided to reschedule the dates of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) -Main's first and second sessions based on numerous representations received from the candidates," the agency said.
This is the second time that the exam's schedule has been changed.
(With inputs from PTI.)
