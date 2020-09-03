75 Percent Students Unable to Appear for JEE Mains Exam: WB CM 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 3 September, said that 75 percent of the state’s JEE Mains 2020 candidates could not take the exam on Tuesday while only 50 percent of them managed to turn up in exam centres in other states due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, reported PTI.

The CM added that her government had made all the arrangements for the students, but only 1,167 out of the 4,652 candidates registered for the exam and were scheduled to appear for it on Tuesday.