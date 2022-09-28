NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result Today; Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially declared the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment on Tuesday, 27 September. As per the latest details available, the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result is set to be released on Wednesday, 28 September. Candidates can check the list on the official website, once released officially by the MCC. The website that the candidates should visit to check the final seat allotment result is mcc.nic.in.

