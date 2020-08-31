Minor Writes to CJI Seeking Postponement of JEE Mains, NEET 2020

The JEE (Main) examination is scheduled to be held from 1-6 September and the NEET UG exam is scheduled for 13 September.

The letter also points to the recently conducted the NCHM-JEE Exam for Hotel Management by the National Testing Agency (NTA), highlighting that no health and safety SOPs were followed.

"The most significant change in circumstance is that many state governments have come forward and have clearly stated that they would not be able to implement the SOPs or ensure health and safety of so many aspirants if the said exams are conducted on the given dates," read the letter.

Opposition-ruled states including Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand had filed a review petition in the apex court challenging the conduct of these two entrance exams on Friday, 28 August.