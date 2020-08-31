Minor Writes to CJI Seeking Postponement of JEE Mains, NEET 2020
The minor seeks to postpone the exam in light of ongoing natural disasters in the country and the COVID-19 outbreak.
A 17-year-old JEE aspirant on Monday, 31 August, submitted a letter to the Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, urging him to postpone the NEET UG 2020 and JEE Mains 2020 examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and other natural disasters in the country, reported Live Law.
The letter highlights the ongoing natural disasters in the country and the existing lockdown imposed in several states, which, it say, makes it highly infeasible for students to appear for the examinations.
"Conducting aforesaid exams at such perilous time is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students and their family members at the utmost risk of disease and death, which is patently violative of their 'Right to Health' which is included within 'Right to Life' under Article 21 of Constitution of India,” read the letter.
The JEE (Main) examination is scheduled to be held from 1-6 September and the NEET UG exam is scheduled for 13 September.
The letter also points to the recently conducted the NCHM-JEE Exam for Hotel Management by the National Testing Agency (NTA), highlighting that no health and safety SOPs were followed.
"The most significant change in circumstance is that many state governments have come forward and have clearly stated that they would not be able to implement the SOPs or ensure health and safety of so many aspirants if the said exams are conducted on the given dates," read the letter.
Opposition-ruled states including Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand had filed a review petition in the apex court challenging the conduct of these two entrance exams on Friday, 28 August.
The petition filed before the Supreme Court Seeks a review of its earlier judgment, dated 17 August, in which a three-judge bench had dismissed a similar petition asking for the postponement of JEE Main and NEET UG exams.
All Precautions in Place to Conduct JEE, NEET 2020: NTA Chief
NTA Director General Vineet Joshi on Wednesday, said that the agency is “fully prepared” to conduct the JEE (Main) and NEET in a “safe and secure” manner in accordance to all COVID-19 health and safety regulations, reported The Times of India.
Joshi said that any further postponement of the exam would seriously hamper the academic calendar.
"Shifting of the exam involves huge logistical exercise. Thousands of centres are to be contacted again for their availability. Also availability of supervisors and invigilators, movements of tonnes of materials and equipment like jammers and CCTV cameras are involved. It takes close to 75-80 days. If it is postponed again, it will have a serious effect on the academic calendar," reported The Times of India, quoting Joshi.
(With inputs from Live Law, The Times of India)
