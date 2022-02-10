MHT CET 2022 Registration for Entrance Exam To Commence Today: Check Steps
The registration process for MHT CET 2022 is scheduled to commence on 10 February 2022, on mahacet.org
Candidates who wish to take admission to the first year of Engineering, Technology (BE/ BTech) and Pharmacy (BPharm/ PharmaD) courses in the colleges in Maharashtra, can visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. and apply online.
The applications for MHT CET 2022 are open till 31 March 2022.
MHT has also given a provision to candidates post 31 March 2022. Candidates can confirm their online application status by paying the late fee from 1 April 2022 to 7 April 2022. However, candidates must note that no late fees shall be accepted post 7 April 2022.
MHT CET 2022: How To Apply
Visit official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org
Navigate to the link that reads 'MHT CET 2022 application'
Register yourself now by entering your personal details.
Once your log in details are generated, log in using them.
The MHT CET application form 2022 will be displayed on your screen
Fill the application form and upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee and complete the application process.
Download it and take a printout for later use.
The Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant, urged students to apply for MHT CET 2022 on Twitter.
The exam schedule of MHT CET 2022 is also expected to be declared soon.
