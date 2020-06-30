MHRD Pledges Rs 60,000 Cr to Provide Free Devices to Students 

The Union Human Resource Development Ministry on Monday, 29 June, announced that it will be spending Rs 60,000 crore over the next five years to provide digital devices to almost 40% of the students enrolled in colleges and universities in India.

The announcement was made during a presentation to the 15th Finance Commission. Devices such as laptops, tablet computers, mobile phones and television sets will be given to almost 4 crore students by 2025-26. The ministry has assumed Rs 15,000 as the average price for each device.

Of the Rs 60,000 crore, the Union government’s share will be Rs 36,473 crore over five years. The remaining amount will be borne by state governments, according to the ministry’s presentation.

An additional Rs 2,306 crore has been set aside to develop courses for the ministry’s educational channel (SWAYAM Prabha) and MOOCs platform till 2025-26.