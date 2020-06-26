The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, 26 June, clarified how exactly the performance of Class 10 and Class 12 students will be assessed, now that board exams scheduled in July stand cancelled.In an affidavit to the Supreme Court on Friday, 26 June, the CBSE explained how performance of students in cancelled examinations will be assessed.Here’s what you need to know about the assessment scheme.How is the CBSE proposing that assessment of cancelled exams be done?For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conductedFor students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.What about students who have completed all their exam papers be assessed?For students of both Class 10 and Class 12, who have completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinationsWhat happens if a student has given less than three exams?There are very few students of Class 12 – mainly from Delhi – who have appeared in the examinations in only one or two subjects. Their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal, practical project assessment. These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so. The results of these students will also be declared along with other studentsWhen are the results likely to be declared?The results of the assessment scheme will be declared by 15 July so that candidates can apply and seek admissions in higher education institutions in India and abroad, based thereon.