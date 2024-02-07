LS Passes 'Anti-Cheating' Bill: Will It Curtail Paper Leaks in Govt Job Exams?

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, introduced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh to prevent question paper leaks in recruitment exams and penalise those responsible for paper leaks, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 6 February.

While discussing the Bill during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament on Tuesday, Singh said that the Bill looks to ensure a “level-playing field” for the youth irrespective of their class or financial status.