Kerala SSLC Result 2022 and DHSE Plus Two Result 2022: Date, Time, and Details
Kerala SSLC Result for Class 10 to release on 10 June 2022 and DHSE Second Year Result to release on 20 June 2022.
The Kerala Education Minister, V Sivankutty has officially shared the result release dates for the Kerala SSLC Exams 2022 and the DHSE +2 Exams 2022. According to the latest local reports, the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 and the DHSE Second Year Results 2022 are expected to be declared in the month of June 2022. The candidates who had appeared for the Kerala SSLC Exams 2022 and the DHSE +2 Exams 2022 can check their scores once the results are officially released.
V Sivankutty, the Education Minister of Kerala, has formally revealed the Kerala Result Date 2022.
According to the latest announcement by the Education Minister of Kerala, the Kerala SSLC Result for Class 10 is scheduled to be declared on 10 June 2022.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination should remember the official result date and check their scores.
The announcement by the Education Minister of Kerala has also revealed that the Kerala Higher Secondary Result or the DHSE Second Year Result for Class 12 will be officially declared on 20 June 2022.
Candidates who had appeared for the DHSE +2 Exams 2022 can check their respective results once they are officially released on the website.
Kerala SSLC and DHSE Plus Two Results 2022: Important Details
It is important to note that the Kerala SSLC Result for Class 10 and the DHSE Second Year Result for Class 12 will be available on the official website: keralaresults.nic.in.
Candidates need to go to the official website once the results are released. It is to be noted that the Kerala SSLC Result for Class 10 will release on 10 June 2022 and the DHSE Second Year Result for Class 12 will release on 20 June 2022.
For more updates on the result date and timings, candidates can keep checking the official website: keralaresults.nic.in.
The Kerala Class 10 SSLC Exams 2022 were held by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan from 31 March 2022 to 29 April 2022. The DHSE conducted the Plus Two Exams 2022 for Class 12 students from 30 March 2022 to 22 April 2022 as per the schedule.
Now, the results are ready to be declared after the evaluation process is complete for both Class 10 and Class 12.
Candidates should keep a close eye on the official website: keralaresults.nic.in. for all the updates on the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 and DHSE Plus Two Results 2022.
