SSLC Result 2022: Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 Released, How to Download PDF
Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022: Download the result PDF from the official website.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB has formally released the solutions for the recently held Karnataka SSLC examinations 2022 on Tuesday, 12 April, at 12:00 pm.
The Education Minister BC Nagesh, officially shared on Monday, 11 April, that the Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 for the exams will release today, on Tuesday, 12 April.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the admit card from the official website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
They should keep checking the website today, Tuesday, 12 April, to check the answer key and download it from the site.
The candidates who had appeared for the examination should also note that the SSLC Result 2022 will be officially published in the second week of May.
Candidates should keep checking the official website for all the latest updates on the result.
The candidates also have the option to raise objections against the Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022.
To raise objections against the answer key, candidates will need to log in with their Registration Number. It is to be noted that the answer key that will release today is provisional.
The SSLC Result 2022 will be released in the second week of May 2022 based on the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer key.
Now that the Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 has already been released on the website, candidates are requested to see if they want to raise objections.
Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022: Steps to Download
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to download the Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 from the site:
Visit the official website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in
Go to the document's section and tap on it
Select the Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 on the new page
You may click on the subject-wise answer key link to download it from the website
After checking the provisional answer key, you can also raise objections against it
Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022: Direct Link to Raise Objections
The direct link to raise objections against the Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 is Karnataka SSLC Answer Key Objection Window.
Enter your registration number on the box provided and raise objections if there are any.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.