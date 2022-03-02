DHSE Kerala First Year Improvement Results 2022 Released on Offical Website
Kerala plus 1 improvement exams were conducted in January 2022 and the results for the same have been announced.
DHSE Kerala first year improvement test 2022 results have been released. The candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website of DHSE at keralaresults.nic.in.
The DHSE first year improvement exams were conducted in January 2022. The results were announced yesterday, 1st March 2022. The students can enter their date of birth and password to view their results on the link.
DHSE First Year Improvement Exams 2022: Results out Steps to Check
Visit the official website of Kerala Examinations at keralaresults.nic.in
Click on the link that reads 'DHSE First Year Improvement Exam Results'.
A new window will open, enter details like date of birth and password for login.
The DHSE Plus 1 Kerala improvement exams result will be displayed on the screen.
Check your result, download it and get a print out for future use.
As per the statistics more than 5 lakh students had registered and appeared for the exams. The exams ended by February and the authorities made sure that the COVID-19 protocols were followed while conducting the exams.
For further details regarding the Kerala plus 1 improvement examinations, candidates can keep checking the official website.
