UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 Declared: How To Download & Check (Direct Link)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 on the official website, uppsc.up.gov.in. The result was officially declared on 27 July 2022 and is now available on the website. Candidates who have appeared in the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2022 can check their scores and cut-off marks by submitting their login credentials, including roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2022.
The UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2022 was conducted on 12 June 2022, with the participation of almost 3 lakh candidates. According to the official result notification, around 5,964 candidates have successfully qualified the prelims exam and are now eligible to appear in the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2022.
Candidates should have scored more than the cut-off score decided by the UPPSC to be eligible for the UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2022. A separate notification regarding the final cut-off marks and mains exam will be released soon on the official website. Check the website regularly to get the latest updates.
UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022: Steps To Download, Direct Link Here
Candidates who wish to check their UPPSC PCS Prelims scores and download the result should follow the below steps:
Go to the official website, uppsc.up.gov.
On the homepage, go to the latest notifications and search the link that reads as 'Download UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022' direct link.
Click on the direct link 'Download UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022.'
A login page will appear on your computer screen.
Enter the roll number and date of birth carefully without any mistake.
Verify the captchas.
Hit the 'Submit' option.
Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result against your roll number.
Download, save, and print the result copy for future reference.
