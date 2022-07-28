UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 Declared: How To Download & Check (Direct Link)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 on the official website, uppsc.up.gov.in. The result was officially declared on 27 July 2022 and is now available on the website. Candidates who have appeared in the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2022 can check their scores and cut-off marks by submitting their login credentials, including roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2022.

The UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2022 was conducted on 12 June 2022, with the participation of almost 3 lakh candidates. According to the official result notification, around 5,964 candidates have successfully qualified the prelims exam and are now eligible to appear in the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2022.