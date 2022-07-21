KCET Result 2022 Expected To Be Declared Today by KEA. Here's How To Check
The Karnataka CET result is likely to be declared today on 21 July 2022 by KEA. Check latest updates here.
According to media reports, it is likely that the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will be declared today on Thursday, 21 July 2022 by the KEA (Karnataka Examination Authority).
However, there has not been any official annoucement regarding the same by the KEA. once the Karnataka CET (KCET) result 2022 is released, candidates can check their scores from the official websites - kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
All the candidates who had appeared in the 2022 KCET-KEA exam should remember that they can get their result through the online mode only. No physical copies of the result will be sent to the students under any circumstances.
The KCET result will include 50% of the CBSE & ICSE 12th Result 2022 scores. According to The Indian Express, a senior official of the Karnataka Examinations Authority said, "The results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will only be declared after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and ICSE announce class 12 results."
“We are awaiting the results of class 12 CBSE and ICSE, post which we will declare the CET rankings,” Executive Director of Karnataka Examinations Authority, Ramya S told The Indian Express. The official also added that, unlike last year, class 12 results will also play a part in the final score.
KCET Examination Date 2022
The KCET exam 2022 was conducted from 16 to 17 June 2022. The KCET examination is called as UGCET and is conducted annually to make students eligible for different undergraduate courses including Bachelor of Yoga and Naturopathy (BNYS), Business Management, BVSc and AH, Engineering, and so on. Please check the complete list of courses from the official website.
KCET Result 2022 (Direct Link): How To Check
The KCET result 2022 is likely to be announced today on Thursday, 21 July 2022. Follow the below steps to download and check the result.
Go to the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
On the homepage, search the direct result link.
Click on the link.
A candidate login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the login details including roll number and date of birth.
Hit the 'Submit' option.
Check the result against your roll number.
Download, save, and print the result copy for future reference.
