ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Release Date Delayed, Check Official Website

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The result is expected to be out by 16 May 2022.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Release Date Delayed, Check Official Website
i

The Karnataka School Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 soon. The announcements made earlier had suggested that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 would be released in the second week of May 2022. However, there is a slight delay in the release of the results, as per the latest information.

Candidates will now have to wait a little while for the Karnataka School Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to formally declare the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022.

Once the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is declared by the board, students will be notified about it via the official website – karresults.nic.in. The website contains all the latest updates and details that the students need to know regarding the result.

Also Read

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Know Result Date, Check the Official Website

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Know Result Date, Check the Official Website
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates should note that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be available on two websites once it is officially released – karresults.nic.in. and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

They need to keep checking the websites to know when the board is planning to declare the results. As of now, the latest update hints that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 declaration date has been delayed.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Release Date: Important Details

The latest reports suggest that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be officially released around 16 May 2022. However, these are all speculations and rumours as no official confirmation on the date has been received yet.

State Education Minister, BC Nagesh, has confirmed that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be out by the third week of May 2022.

He has not shared any official date regarding the same, so the candidates need to wait to know the exact result release date.

Also Read

GUJCET or Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2022 Result Released Today, Details Here

GUJCET or Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2022 Result Released Today, Details Here

For more details on the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022, candidates need to keep checking the official websites – karresults.nic.in. and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Any latest updates or details on the result will be provided on the official website for the students to access. They will be notified about all the information via these sites.

Once the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is officially announced, candidates can check their scores and download the mark sheets from the official websites.

It is to be noted that more than eight lakh students are waiting for the results to be released by the KSEEB.

Also Read

GSEB 12th Result 2022: Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Result to be Out Today

GSEB 12th Result 2022: Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Result to be Out Today
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×