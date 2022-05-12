Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Release Date Delayed, Check Official Website
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The result is expected to be out by 16 May 2022.
The Karnataka School Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 soon. The announcements made earlier had suggested that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 would be released in the second week of May 2022. However, there is a slight delay in the release of the results, as per the latest information.
Candidates will now have to wait a little while for the Karnataka School Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to formally declare the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022.
Once the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is declared by the board, students will be notified about it via the official website – karresults.nic.in. The website contains all the latest updates and details that the students need to know regarding the result.
Candidates should note that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be available on two websites once it is officially released – karresults.nic.in. and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
They need to keep checking the websites to know when the board is planning to declare the results. As of now, the latest update hints that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 declaration date has been delayed.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Release Date: Important Details
The latest reports suggest that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be officially released around 16 May 2022. However, these are all speculations and rumours as no official confirmation on the date has been received yet.
State Education Minister, BC Nagesh, has confirmed that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be out by the third week of May 2022.
He has not shared any official date regarding the same, so the candidates need to wait to know the exact result release date.
For more details on the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022, candidates need to keep checking the official websites – karresults.nic.in. and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Any latest updates or details on the result will be provided on the official website for the students to access. They will be notified about all the information via these sites.
Once the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is officially announced, candidates can check their scores and download the mark sheets from the official websites.
It is to be noted that more than eight lakh students are waiting for the results to be released by the KSEEB.
