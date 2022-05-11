SSC CHSL 2019 Final Results Released on Official Website, Details Here
Follow the steps given here to check your SSC CHSL 2019 final results.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the final result for the Combined Higher Secondary Level or SSC CHSL results 2019 yesterday, 10 May 2022. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at ssc.nic.in.
The commission had announced the results for the skill test of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2019 on 28 February 2022 and 13,088 applicants had qualified to appear in document verification.
The final selection list of candidates has been prepared by considering their performance in ‘Tier-I +Tier-II’ examinations and the preference of posts/departments given by them at the time of document verification.
Total 4,684 candidates are shortlisted for various posts. Those who attended the DV round can download SSC CHSL DV result from ssc.nic.in.
SSC CHSL 2019 Final Results: Individual Marks
The commission will upload the marks for the selected and non-selected candidates on the website on 17 May 2022. The candidates can check their marks by using their registration number and registered password. The results will be available on Result/Marks tab of the candidate dashboard up to 4 June 2022.
SSC CHSL 2019 Final Result: How To Check
Visit the SSC website at ssc.nic.in and click at ‘Result’ tab
On the homepage, search for ‘CHSL’ section and click on ‘click here’ against 1
A new page will appear on the screen with the notice and link to the SSC CHSL 2019 final result
You can click on the Result link.
Check the marks and keep the hard copy for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.