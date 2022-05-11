SSC CHSL 2019 Final Results Released on Official Website, Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the final result for the Combined Higher Secondary Level or SSC CHSL results 2019 yesterday, 10 May 2022. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The commission had announced the results for the skill test of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2019 on 28 February 2022 and 13,088 applicants had qualified to appear in document verification.

The final selection list of candidates has been prepared by considering their performance in ‘Tier-I +Tier-II’ examinations and the preference of posts/departments given by them at the time of document verification.

Total 4,684 candidates are shortlisted for various posts. Those who attended the DV round can download SSC CHSL DV result from ssc.nic.in.