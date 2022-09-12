JNU Students’ Union Stages Sit-In Over Scholarship Delay, Infrastructure Issues

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) staged a sit-in protest in the campus, raising several issues including a "delay" in scholarship disbursal, problems related to infrastructure and "discrepancies" in PhD prospectus, a statement by the student body said on Monday, 12 September.

It said many requests were made to the vice chancellor's office for an appointment to discuss pertinent issues within the campus premises.