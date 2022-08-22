Uniform Civil Code Would Be the Greatest Tribute to Gender Justice: JNU VC

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, vice chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, said on Monday, 22 August, that the ''greatest tribute'' to gender justice would be to implement a uniform civil code.

Delivering the Dr B R Ambedkar lecture series at Bhim Auditorium, Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Delhi, she said uniformity of laws is meant to make people progressive and broad-minded. She also claimed that Ambedkar wanted the implementation of a uniform civil code.

"Goa has a uniform civil code which was imposed by the Portuguese so there also Hindus, Christians and Buddhists and everybody has accepted it so why is it that it is not being done.

"Uniformity of laws, their accomplishment as per the Constitution, meant making people progressive and broad-minded to accept the laws put for the society," she said.

Pandit was speaking on 'Dr B R Ambedkar's Thoughts on Gender Justice: Decoding the Uniform Civil Code.'

She said "unless we have social democracy, our political democracy is a mirage.