JNU VC Appeals to Teachers, Staff: 'Conduct Official Work in Hindi in September'

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has appealed to teachers and other staff to conduct all official work in Hindi during the month of September.

In an official appeal, dated 1 September, the VC wrote that Hindi Diwas (Hindi Day) is celebrated on 14 September. "During this month, most of the officers and employees of government officices do their official work in Hindi," the vice chancellor wrote.