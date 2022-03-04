JEE Main 2022: Registration Process Begins Online, Exam Dates Announced
JEE Main 2022: Candidates can check the exam dates on the official website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the date for JEE Main 2022. The online registration process began on 1 March 2022.
The NTA states that the JEE Main 2022 examination will be conducted in two sessions.
The first session of the JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in the month of April and the second session is set to be held in May, as per the NTA.
JEE Main 2022 first session is from 16 April 2022 to 21 April 2022. JEE Main 2022 second session is from 24 May to 29 May 2022.
JEE Mains 2022: NTA Notice
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched the registration process for JEE Main 2022. Candidates who want to register can do so on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA has released a public notice that stated that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2022 will comprise two papers.
Paper 1 will allow students to get admission in Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).
Paper 2 is conducted to help students get admission to B Arch and B Planning courses in India.
The JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions for admissions in the next academic session 2022-2023.
The official notice also mentioned that the JEE Main 2022 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Gujarati languages apart from Hindi and English.
JEE Main 2022: Steps to Register Online
Candidates who are interested to register for the JEE Main 2022 exam can do so by following these simple steps:
Click on the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
When the homepage is displayed on the screen, scroll down and click on the link that states 'Registration for JEE Main 2022'
A new page will display on your screen
Click on the link that reads 'New Registration'
Read the instructions carefully and agree to the terms and conditions
Click on the button 'Proceed'
Fill in all the required details carefully
Pay the examination fee
After cross-checking the details on the form, click on 'Submit'
An application number will be generated, note it down as it is your login credential to the portal
Take a printout of the form for future use
Candidates should remember that the last date to register for JEE Main 2022 is 31 March 2022 till 11:30 pm.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.