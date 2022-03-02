JEE Main 2022 Registration Begins: Check Exam Dates & Eligibility Criteria
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022.
According to the official notice released by NTA, JEE Mains 2022 will be conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic session (2022-23). Application process for JEE Main session 1 has commenced from Tuesday, 01 March 2022.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for JEE Main 2022 can do it on the official website of NTA JEE: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Last date to apply for JEE Mains 2022 is 31 March 2022 (till 05 pm).
JEE Main 2022 Exam Dates for Session 1 and 2
Session 1 Exam Dates: 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 April 2022
Session 2 Exam Dates: 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 May 2022
JEE Main 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for JEE Mains 2022 should have cleared Class 12 or an equivalent examination. Candidates appearing for Class 12 final exams in 2022 can also apply for the same.
JEE Mains 2022: How to Apply?
Visit the official website of JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on 'Registration for JEE(Main) 2022'.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on 'New Registration'
Enter your personal information and register yourself.
Key in your application number and password.
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents.
Submit the application form and pay the examination fee.
Save the confirmation page for future reference.
For more details about JEE Mains 2022, candidates are advised to check the Information Bulletin on the official website.
