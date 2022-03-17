ICAI CA Foundation May 2022 Exam Postponed, Check Revised Exam Date
ICAI CA Foundation May 2022 exams have been rescheduled to the month of June.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, 15 March, announced the postponement of Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation May 2022 examination.
The examination, which was scheduled to be held between 23-29 May 2022, has been rescheduled in the month of June.
ICAI CA Foundation exam have rescheduled in the view of clash with CBSE and ICSE Term 2 exams 2022.
"To mitigate the hardship of the students who are sitting in the aforementioned examinations and simultaneously pursuing Chartered Accountants Foundation Course Examination, May 2022, it has been decided to reschedule the dates of Foundation Course Examination, May 2022," reads the official notice released by ICAI.
ICAI CA Foundation Revised Exam Date 2022
As per the revised scheduled, the ICAI CA Foundation May 2022 exams will now be held on 24, 26, 28 and 30 June 2022.
"It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday," the notice added.
All candidates must note the exam dates of other CA exams scheduled in May 2022 will remain unchanged.
ICAI CA Intermediate and Final May 2022 Exam Dates
CA Intermediate Course May 2022 Exam Dates:
Group 1: 15, 18, 20, and 22 May 2022
Group 2: 24, 26, 28, and 30 May 2022
CA Final Course May 2022 Exam Dates:
Group 1: 14, 17, 19, and 21 May 2022
Group 2: 23, 25, 27, and 29 May 2022
Check this space regularly for further updates about ICAI CA exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.