ADVERTISEMENT

ICAI CA Foundation May 2022 Exam Postponed, Check Revised Exam Date

ICAI CA Foundation May 2022 exams have been rescheduled to the month of June.

The Quint
Published
Education
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>CA&nbsp;Foundation May 2022 exam postponed</p></div>
i

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, 15 March, announced the postponement of Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation May 2022 examination.

The examination, which was scheduled to be held between 23-29 May 2022, has been rescheduled in the month of June.

ICAI CA Foundation exam have rescheduled in the view of clash with CBSE and ICSE Term 2 exams 2022.
Also Read

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 Date Announced: Details Here

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 Date Announced: Details Here

"To mitigate the hardship of the students who are sitting in the aforementioned examinations and simultaneously pursuing Chartered Accountants Foundation Course Examination, May 2022, it has been decided to reschedule the dates of Foundation Course Examination, May 2022," reads the official notice released by ICAI.

ADVERTISEMENT

ICAI CA Foundation Revised Exam Date 2022

As per the revised scheduled, the ICAI CA Foundation May 2022 exams will now be held on 24, 26, 28 and 30 June 2022.

"It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday," the notice added.

All candidates must note the exam dates of other CA exams scheduled in May 2022 will remain unchanged.

Also Read

ICAI CA: Registration Begins for Foundation, Final, Intermediate May 2022 Exams

ICAI CA: Registration Begins for Foundation, Final, Intermediate May 2022 Exams

ICAI CA Intermediate and Final May 2022 Exam Dates

  • CA Intermediate Course May 2022 Exam Dates:

    Group 1: 15, 18, 20, and 22 May 2022

    Group 2: 24, 26, 28, and 30 May 2022

  • CA Final Course May 2022 Exam Dates:

    Group 1: 14, 17, 19, and 21 May 2022

    Group 2: 23, 25, 27, and 29 May 2022

Check this space regularly for further updates about ICAI CA exams.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×