In the Midst of Student Protests, IIT Bombay Admin Defends Fee Hike

Earlier, the students had said that they would go on a hunger strike if their demands were not met.

A statement by the students' collective, dated 1 August, read, “The students went to the offices of some faculties today and appealed to them to stand in solidarity. It was noticed by the students that many of the faculty members were still not aware about the fee hike by the institute. The students explained about the excessive economic burden they are having to face due to the fee hike to the faculty members. It was conveyed to them that as they are going to be staying at the institute for more time than any of the students, they have more stakes in maintaining the inclusive and accessible nature of it.”

It added that many faculty members have come out in support of the students.