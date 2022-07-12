IGNOU Inaugurates New PG Courses in Hindi & Tamil: Check All Details Here

IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) launched new post graduation (PG) courses in Hindi and Tamil languages for candidates who want to pursue their degrees in Mass Communication and Journalism.

The IGNOU's new flagship progamme was officially launched on Monday, 11 July 2022. Before this new PG programme, IGNOU used to offer MA in Mass Communication and Journalism via English mode only. The main purpose of this programme is to remove the language barriers and make education accessible to all.

The IGNOU flagship programme has been designed according to the recommendations under NEP (National Education Policy) 2020. The programme was officially launched by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Nageshwar Rao along with other esteemed guests in a hybrid ceremony (both online & offline) and was shared through a tweet.