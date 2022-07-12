IGNOU Inaugurates New PG Courses in Hindi & Tamil: Check All Details Here
IGNOU launched a new flagship programme for MA in Journalism & Mass Communication (Hindi & Tamil) on 11 July 2022.
IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) launched new post graduation (PG) courses in Hindi and Tamil languages for candidates who want to pursue their degrees in Mass Communication and Journalism.
The IGNOU's new flagship progamme was officially launched on Monday, 11 July 2022. Before this new PG programme, IGNOU used to offer MA in Mass Communication and Journalism via English mode only. The main purpose of this programme is to remove the language barriers and make education accessible to all.
The IGNOU flagship programme has been designed according to the recommendations under NEP (National Education Policy) 2020. The programme was officially launched by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Nageshwar Rao along with other esteemed guests in a hybrid ceremony (both online & offline) and was shared through a tweet.
IGNOU New Flagship Programme 2022 for MA Journalism & Mass Communication in Tamil and Hindi: Check Details
Interested & eligible candidates can attend the new IGNOU programme in Journalism & Mass Communication from the IGNOU School of Journalism and New Media Studies respectively.
The IGNOU flagship programme (Tamil & Hindi) was announced by the Professor Nageshwar Rao, VC ( Vice Chancellor) of IGNOU. During the launch event, the VC said, that the main motive behind this new programme is to enhance the teaching learning process because education is more effective when it is made accessible in one's native language (mother tongue).
Students can attend the IGNOU MA Journalism & Mass Communication programme (Hindi & Tamil) through OL (online) & ODL (open distance learning) modes.
