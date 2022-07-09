Tamil Actor Vikram To Attend the Grand Audio Launch of ‘Cobra’ in Chennai
'Cobra' is slated to release on 11 August and features Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.
Tamil actor Vikram, who was hospitalized due to a sudden illness on 8 July, is recovering now. Ajay Gnanamuthu, the director of his upcoming film Cobra, announced on his official Twitter account that the actor will attend the film's grand audio launch on Monday, 11 July in Chennai.
Post the news of his hospitalization, several news reports claimed that the actor had a heart attack, which was later denied by the actor's publicist-son, Dhruv Vikram. He also missed the teaser launch of his other film Ponniyin Selvan: I, due to the same reason.
Cobra which is slated for its theatrical release on 11 August, features Srinidhi Shetty and former criketer Irfan Pathan. The music composer of the film is AR Rahman.
Taking to his Twitter, the director of the film announced the grand audio launch of the film. His post stated, "The Grand Audio Launch of #Cobra on July 11 at #PhoenixMarketcityChennai with the presence of #ChiyaanVikram. See you all there. An @arrahman musical."
The tweet received a mixed reaction from the fans. While some very truly happy to know that Vikram is doing well, many were still concerned about his health. While, one fan wrote, "Chiyaan is not required. Let him take rest for a while," the other commented, "Super anna Vikram sir in audio launch. Waiting for the trailer."
Besides, Vikram's forthcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: I, directed by Mani Ratnam alongside Aishwarya Rai, will also feature Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R. Sarathkumar and Sobhita Dhulipala. He also has a film with Pa Ranjith lined up.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.