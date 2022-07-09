Tamil Actor Vikram To Attend the Grand Audio Launch of ‘Cobra’ in Chennai

Tamil actor Vikram, who was hospitalized due to a sudden illness on 8 July, is recovering now. Ajay Gnanamuthu, the director of his upcoming film Cobra, announced on his official Twitter account that the actor will attend the film's grand audio launch on Monday, 11 July in Chennai.

Post the news of his hospitalization, several news reports claimed that the actor had a heart attack, which was later denied by the actor's publicist-son, Dhruv Vikram. He also missed the teaser launch of his other film Ponniyin Selvan: I, due to the same reason.