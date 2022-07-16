ICSE Class 10th Result To Release at 5 pm Tomorrow: How to Check Results?

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 results will be announced on 17 July at 5 pm.

The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), on the website and through SMS

"Marks of both first and second semesters given equal weightage to arrive at the final score," board secretary Gerry Arathoon was quoted as saying by PTI.

He stated that candidates who failed to appear for the exams in either semester 1 or semester 2 will be considered absent, and their scores won't be released.