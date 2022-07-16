ICSE Class 10th Result To Release at 5 pm Tomorrow: How to Check Results?
The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS.
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 results will be announced on 17 July at 5 pm.
"Marks of both first and second semesters given equal weightage to arrive at the final score," board secretary Gerry Arathoon was quoted as saying by PTI.
He stated that candidates who failed to appear for the exams in either semester 1 or semester 2 will be considered absent, and their scores won't be released.
How to Download The Results
Here are the steps to download the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Result 2022 online:
Visit the official website of the CISCE or the websites that are listed -cisce.org, results.cisce.org or results.nic.in.
Click on the ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 link on the homepage.
Log in with your credentials and tap on the submit option.
The ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 Semester 2 will appear on your screen.
Download the result from the website.
Keep a soft copy of the same with you for further reference.
