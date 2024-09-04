IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024: Prelims Result To Be Declared Soon; Details Here

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the RRB Clerk and PO prelims results 2024 soon. The prelim examination was held on 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18 August 2024. The IBPS RRB Clerk and PO preliminary results are expected to be released this month, as per the tentative schedule. The public can visit the IBPS website to check the RRB Clerk and PO prelims results. According to the latest official details, you must check the site - ibps.in for the result updates.

