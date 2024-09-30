IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 Declared: How to Download; Latest Details

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024: The link for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 is activated by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on the official website at ibps.in. Candidates who qualified for the preliminary examination can visit the website to download the admit card. One should check the details printed on the admit card carefully to avoid any confusion on the exam day. You can contact the officials in case of any queries regarding the main exam.
Important details such as the exam date and time are mentioned on the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024. You can download it only from the official website - ibps.in. Keep your login credentials ready before downloading the admit card. Make sure to download the hall ticket before the exam day.
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Examination 2024: Details
The IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Examination 2024 is scheduled to take place on 6 October. The online course will consist of multiple-choice questions with 200 questions covering topics such as reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English, and Hindi. The maximum score available is 200.
Those who have successfully passed the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination.
Qualifying candidates will be required to submit the preliminary examination call letter and other essential documents along with the main examination call letter at the time of appearing for the main examination.
For each question answered incorrectly, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.
Selected candidates should read all the latest announcements by the officials. You can also contact them directly. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the IBPS RRB Clerk Main exam without their admit card.
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 online:
Go to the official website - ibps.in.
Click on the active option "IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024" on the homepage.
A new page will appear on the screen and candidates can enter their login credentials.
Click on submit.
Your exam admit card will appear on the screen and you can check the details.
Download the hall ticket and save a copy for the exam day.
