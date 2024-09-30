IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 Declared: How to Download; Latest Details

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024: The link for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 is activated by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on the official website at ibps.in. Candidates who qualified for the preliminary examination can visit the website to download the admit card. One should check the details printed on the admit card carefully to avoid any confusion on the exam day. You can contact the officials in case of any queries regarding the main exam.

Important details such as the exam date and time are mentioned on the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024. You can download it only from the official website - ibps.in. Keep your login credentials ready before downloading the admit card. Make sure to download the hall ticket before the exam day.