WBJEE ANM & GNM Result 2024 Declared: Download Rank Cards at wbjeeb.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results of the ANM & GNM examination 2024 today, 24 September 2024 at wbjeeb.in.
The board conducted the ANM & GNM 2024 entrance exam on 4 August 2024 from 12 noon to 1:30 pm. All those candidates who participated in the exam can now check their scores and download the rank cards on the aforementioned website.
According to the official notification, "The results of the ANM & GNM-2024 for admission into ANM(R) & GNM courses in various Institutes in the State of West Bengal will be declared on 24-09-2024. Downloadable rank cards will be available from the Board’s websites, wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in from 24-09-2024 onwards."
WBJEEB will prepare the merit ranks of the candidates based on their scores in the entrance tests. To ensure the confidentiality of each candidate, the board does not publish the ranks or score list to the public.
The official brochure reads, 'Two separate ranks will be published for ANM(R) and GNM. Ranking shall be done in the descending order of marks scored in the entrance test.'
How to Check WBJEE ANM & GNM Result 2024
Visit the official websites, wbjeeb.in and wbjeeb.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for WBJEE ANM & GNM Result 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details carefully.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will appear.
Check the result.
Download, save, and print a copy for further reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)