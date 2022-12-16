JEE Main Exam Date 2023 Announced on jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check the Full Schedule

JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates Announced: NTA (National Testing Agency) released the JEE Main Exam Dates 2023 for Session 1 and Session 2 on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in on Thursday, 15 December 2022.

According to the concerned officials, registration process will soon start on the official website. Besides, the exam city slip and JEE Main Admit Card 2023 dates will also be issued on the aforementioned website. Therefore, candidates must keep checking the official website for all the important and latest details about JEE Main 2023 Exam.

As per the NTA JEE Main Examination Calendar 2023, the exam will be held in two sessions - Session 1 and Session 2. The first session will be conducted in the month of January while as the second session will be conducted in April.

Let us check out the full JEE Main Exam 2023 calendar below.