IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 Released at ibps.in, Steps to Download Result Here
Candidates will be able to get access to the IBPS PO Mains result 2022 till 16 January 2023
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has declared the result for Main Exam of Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) 2022, IBPS PO results 2022 on official website at . Candidates who had registered and appeared for the exam can check the IBPS PO Mains result and download the scorecard as well.
The IBPS PO Main exam 2022 was conducted on 26 November 2022. Candidates who qualified this round will be able to appear for an interview or personality test round. The result will be available on official website and candidates will be able to download it till 16 January 2023.
Candidates will have to enter their registration number and password to get access to the result. Below are the steps you can follow to check the result and download them as well.
How to Download IBPS PO Mains Result 2022?
Candidates who have registered can visit the official website at
On the homepage, click on the result link for CRP-PO/MTs-XII
You will be redirected to a new page, enter your Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth and submit
The IBPS PO Mains result will appear on screen
Candidates can save and download the scorecard.
They can also take its printout for future reference
IBPS PO Mains exam is conducted to fill in over 6K PO vacancies. The candidates will be selected in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round. IBPS will soon announce the dates for the Interview round on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more information and updates.
