HPBOSE Class 10 Term-2 Revised Schedule 2022: Check New Date Sheet
The examinations are to be conducted from 26 March 2022 to 13 April 2022.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has published the revised date sheet for Class 10 Term-2 examinations for the academic year 2021-22.
This announcement was made by the board in the form of a notification that was published on the official website of HPBOSE, at hpbose.org.
Students appearing for the Class 10 Term-2 Examinations 2022 can take check the revised schedule on the website.
HPBOSE Class 10 Term-2 Revised Schedule 2022: Exam Dates and Timings
According to the revised schedule published by the HPBOSE, the Class 10 Term-2 exams 2022 are set to begin on 26 March 2022. The last examination is on 13 April 2022.
The examinations are scheduled to take place in the morning shift, from 8:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
As per the previous date sheet, the Class 10 Term-2 exams 2022 were scheduled to be held from 26 March 2022 to 8 April 2022.
The practical examination dates for Class 10 have also been revised. They will be conducted from 18 April 2022 to 22 April 2022. The previous dates were 23 April 2022 to 27 April 2022.
It is to be noted that the Class 12 Term-2 Examinations 2022 will take place as per the initial schedule, from 22 March 2022 to 13 April 2022. Class 12 students can also check the official website to get all details about the examination.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has already published the results for Class 10 Term-1 Board Exams on 11 February 2022 on the official website, at hpbose.org.
HPBOSE Class 10 Term-2 Revised Schedule 2022: Important Instructions
There are certain rules that the students must follow while appearing for the Class 10 Term-2 Examinations 2022. Class 12 students are also advised to follow the rules.
The examination rules mentioned by the HPBOSE are as follows:
All the students and staff present at the examination centres should wear face masks.
Candidates should reach the examination centres half an hour before the exam time.
Candidates have to either use a sanitiser or wash their hands properly with soap before entering the examination hall.
Every student is advised to follow proper social distancing.
Visit the official website hpbose.org. for all the information regarding the Class 10 Term-2 revised schedule 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.