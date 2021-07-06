HPBOSE Class 10 2021 Result Declared: 99.7 % Candidates Declared Pass
HPBOSE Class 10 2021 board exams were scheduled from 13 to 28 April.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Monday, 5 July, declared the result Class 10 (matric) students.
Students who were registered for the same can check their result at Himachal Pradesh Board's official website: hpbose.org.
Initially, the result was scheduled to be declared at 11:30 AM on Monday. However, it was postponed and the board eventually released it around 5:30 PM.
This year, a total of 99.7 percent students were declared pass by HP board. This is significant rise as compared to the past percentage last year. In 2020, the pass percentage was 68.11 percent. Out of 1.04 lakh students who appeared for class 10 exams last year, 70,571 students were declared pass, reported Indian Express. The report further stated that in 2019, 60.79 percent students cleared the board examination.
Earlier, the HPBOSE Class 10 2021 board exams were scheduled from 13 to 28 April. However in May, the Himachal Pradesh Government announced its decision to cancel the exams, and directly promote the students to Class-11. The decision was announced after Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled its Class-10 exams.
How to Check HPBOSE Class 10 Result
Visit the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org
Go to 'Results' on the top-right corner of the homepage
Click on '10th (Regular/Compartment/Additional) Examination, April-2021'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Key in your roll number and click on 'search'
Your result will appear on the screen
Save it for future reference
HPBOSE followed CBSE's criteria to evaluate Class 10 result. This year a total of 10,015 students have scored 90-100 marks.
Merit list for HPBOSE Class 10 2021 result will be declared after the board will conduct the Hindi exam scheduled on 12 July. Students who could not appear for Hindi exam on 13 April because they were infected from Covid-19 virus, can give the exam on 12 July by submitting a valid proof of them being infected.
