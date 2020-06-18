The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) class 12 board exam results for 2020 were released today and Shruti Kashyap from Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Shimla has topped the Arts steam, scoring 98.2 percent.Shruti is followed by Sushant Chauhan who scored 97.8 percent and the third spot was bagged Aanchal and Amritanshu, who both scored 97.2 percentA total of 65,654 students have successfully passed the Class 12 board exam successfully this year out of 86,633 candidates appeared. The pass percentage this year is 76.07 percent.For the science stream, Prakash Kumar has secured the first post, scoring 99.40 percent. Meghna Gupta has topped the commerce stream, scoring 97.6 percent.Girls have outperformed boys this year, with 80 percent passing the exam compared to only 72.40 percent male students clearing the exam.A total of 9,391 students will be appearing for the HPBOSE class 12 compartment exams this year.javascript:void(0)The HPBOSE Class 12 board exams were scheduled from 4-27 March 2020. However, some subjects’ exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The evaluation process of the exams conducted was also delayed due to the nationwide lockdown, which started on 24 March.How to Download HPBOSE Class 12 Board Result 2020?Visit the official website of the board - www.hpbose.org.Click on the link 'HPBOSE Class 12 Board Result 2020'Enter your respective login credentials and submit.The result will appear on the screen.Check and download the result for future reference.