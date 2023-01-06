HPBOSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Term 2 Released: How to Download; Check hpbose.org

According to the latest details, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has officially issued the tentative HP Board timetable Term 2 for classes 8, 10 and 12 on the official website. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the upcoming HP board exams are requested to download the tentative date sheet that is released on the official website. As per the updates, the HPBOSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023 is available for download on the website - hpbose.org.

