Under New F-1 Visa Rules, What Can Indian Students in the US Do?

For students whose institutions are offering hybrid learning: again, you have two options – go back, or stay back.

This, of course, is a deeply personal choice, and one that should be taken in consultation with your family. According to this recent rule change, your F-1 visa status will not be impacted, and life will continue much as it does for non-international students.

If your university changes its education model and shifts to purely online learning, you might need to head home until the campus policy reverts back to hybrid (which should be a factor in your decision making as to whether to defer or not). If you choose to go back to campus, have fun, study hard, and abide by all safety regulations.