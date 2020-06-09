According to a recent notification by the Delhi University, enrolled students who have failed or were absent for any of the exam papers will be required to qualify for those examinations in the following semester or next year. The announcement comes after the university recently announced that intermediate semester students will be promoted in the next semester or year.The notification states that students will only be promoted as a one-time measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be awarded marks based on their internal assessment. However, students can still re-appear for the exams and improve their scores.However, the decision to conduct online examination during the pandemic is being criticised by both teachers and students. According to a recent survey, around 85 percent students are against the proposed open book examination (OBE) for final year students. This was revealed by a survey of 51,000 university students conducted by the Delhi University Teachers Association.Delhi University has also announced that it has launched an online portal where students can register for the May-June 2020 Semester Examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate level programmes.All students are advised to complete the online application process at the earliest by logging onto the official university website or the direct link.What Details Do I Require For Registration?To register for the Delhi University May-June 2020 Semester Examinations, you will require the following information to fill the online application form:College Name (Select from Drop-down menu)University Roll NumberComplete Name as provided in University Application FormDate of Birth in DD/MM/YYYY formatCandidates can also check out the detailed notification about the launch of the online application process for Delhi University Semester Exams 2020 by clicking on the link provided below. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.