Amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the University of Delhi has decided to conduct online examinations, and the decision is being criticised by both teachers and students.Delhi University has issued a notification directing all departments to conduct the final semester examinations – allowing open book exams for Bachelor's and Master's students. According to DU, the examinations will start on 1 July.Munawwar Hussain, a student of DU's Kirori Mal College (KMC) says that many students are stranded at different places due to the lockdown, and a lot of them don't have their books and notes with them.Internet Speed an IssueAnkit Kumar, another student of Kirori Mal College, says:"Bihar doesn't have the same internet speed as Delhi. Everyone doesn't have WiFi facility at home. This place, where I am shooting this video from gets electricity only for half an hour... I don't even have a laptop."How Will Kashmiri Students Appear for Exams With 2G Internet?Alishan Jafri, a student of Delhi School of Journalism, says that many students in Delhi University are from Kashmir, where they get 2G internet speed."How can we appear for exams using 2G? I am surprised that DU authorities are not thinking of all this. The decision is very insensitive. The university has no regard for equality, inclusivity and fairness."Alishan Jafri, Student, Delhi School of JournalismSpecially-Abled Students Are DistressedArpit Avasthi, another KMC student, says:"Braille scripts are very necessary for them. Did DU provide a recording of the syllabus to them? Were they provided with a scribe? Who will write their internal exams?"Not just the Students Union, Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) is also opposing DU's online exam decision.Dr Abha Dev Habib, a DU professor, says almost 60 percent of the students come from marginalised sections of society. Many departments like the Urdu department don't even have the online reading material.The professor also said the 15-member committee for deciding on exams constituted by the university has only one professor.