Around 85 percent students in the University of Delhi (DU) are against the proposed open book examination for final year students, reveals a survey of 51,000 university students conducted by the Delhi University Teachers Association. The association also pointed out how a lot of students don't have access to laptops and internet connectivity, including specially-abled students, who don't have the resources required to appear for an OBE."In my house there could be a problem with laptops or the internet. Answering four to six questions in three hours is not possible with such poor internet. A student told us that there is no electricity and so it is very difficult for him do do any work and has asked us for help."Rajib Ray, DUTA PresidentAddressing a online press conference, DUTA President Dr Rajib Ray say that the survey was undertaken after a joint meeting involving almost all teachers and students union.