DU May-June 2020 Semester Exam; Where and How to Register
Delhi University on Monday, 20 April announced that it has launched an online portal where students can register for the May-June 2020 Semester Examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate level programmes.
All students are advised to complete the online application process at the earliest by logging onto the official university website or the direct link.
What Details Do I Require For Registration?
To register for the Delhi University May-June 2020 Semester Examinations, you will require the following information to fill the online application form:
- College Name (Select from Drop-down menu)
- University Roll Number
- Complete Name as provided in University Application Form
- Date of Birth in DD/MM/YYYY format
Candidates can also check out the detailed notification about the launch of the online application process for Delhi University Semester Exams 2020 by clicking on the link provided below.
How to Register? Step-by-Step Process Given Below
Here is a detailed step-by-step procedure to register for the DU May-June 2020 Semester Examinations:
- Step 1: Visit official exam portal i.e. du.ac.in
- Step 2: Find and visit the Examination Branch / Portal
- Step 3: You will be redirected to a new portal
- Step 4: Look for DU May-June Exam Form 2020 direct link
- Step 5: Provide the necessary details asked on the website
- Step 6: Fill the DU May – June Exam 2020 Application Form (also available here: https://examportal.duresult.in/StudentPortal/Login.aspx )
- Step 7: Verify and Submit the details on the website
- Step 8: Take printout or download PDF format for future reference
