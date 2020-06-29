Delhi University on Sunday, 28 June, released instructions for a mock test for the online book exam to help final year students prepare for the final test. The exams were to begin on 1 July and were postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.The mock test is only to ascertain clarifications to university students for the OBE exams to be conducted remotely. The questions in the mock test will be only indicative in nature.The mock test link will be available on the website from 2 July and will be active from 4-8 July. Students can attempt the mock test to understand the procedure of the open book exam.Downloading the Question PaperStudents are required to login to the examination portal with their Examination roll number and password at least 30 minutes prior to the start of their examination.Once a student logs in to the portal, a clock on the student’s screen will display the time left in for opening of the question paper.Students should read the instructions printed on the question paper for which they are appearing.The Question Paper download button will be visible in the beginning of examination. The Question paper will be released on the portal at the commencement of a particular session of examination as per the date-sheet released by DU.Click on the download button to download the question paper on the device you are using and can also take the printout, if required either at his/her home or at Common Service Centre (CSC) on the day of examination.If the student is unable to download the question paper, they may request their college/department to receive the paper on their email ID or phone number or WhatsApp.When the student downloads the question paper, the duration left for the end of the exam will be displayed on the screen.Tracking Time During Open Book ExamThe total duration of the examination is three hours (for all students except Divyaang) which will include two hours for answering the questions and one additional hour for downloading the question paper, scanning and uploading the answer sheets.The total duration of examination for the Divyaang students shall be of five hours which will include two hours for answering the questions, one hour for (downloading the question paper, scanning and uploading the answer sheets), extra time of 20 minutes per hour ie 1/3 of the prescribed duration of the OBE and further one hour above all as a special provision.The Mock test shall be conducted in three sessions on each day ie Morning Session, Lunch Session and Evening Session. Students can appear for the test as per their convenience.Once the question paper is downloaded, the students will be allowed to upload the answer sheets within the stipulated time allotted to them.Answering Method for Open Book ExamStudents will write the answers to the questions on A-4 size white papers in their own handwriting (ruled or plain). Only black or blue coloured pens are to be used to write the answers.Students will write their Name, Program Name, Semester, Examination Roll Number, Unique Paper Code, Paper title, Date and Time of Examination on the first sheet used for answers.Students should use separate sheets to answer each question, since answer sheets are to be uploaded on the portal question wise so that evaluation can be conducted smoothly.Uploading Answer SheetsThe students will scan the written pages of the answers question-wise as one file and upload the same question-wise after completion of the examination.For each question, student can upload single file (scanned all sheets together for each question) or multiple files (Scanned individual sheets for each question). For this students will be provided with an upload feature (Multiple uploads) against each Question.To upload the answer sheet, the student will log in to the examination portal and select the tab “Upload Answers”. Once the answer sheets are uploaded, no further changes can be made.If a student is unable to upload answer sheets, they can be send in a PDF format at the designated email ID, WhatsApp number of the college or department during the allotted time.If I a mistake has been made by the student, he or she can make corrections only during the allotted time of the OBE. Once a student submits the answer sheets and logs out of the portal, no changes can be made. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.