Delhi University on Saturday, 27 June, postponed the online open book exams for final-year students in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The exams were to begin on 1 July.According to a university statement, the new date sheets for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes shall be notified by the university's examination branch on 3 July and the examination will commence from 10 July."...all concerned are hereby informed that examinations scheduled for all final semester/term/year and ex-students as per date sheet in OBE mode examinations as an alternative mode of examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic adopted as a one-time measure for academic session 2019-20 for all streams of UG and PG including SOL and NCWEB stands postponed for ten days in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic," a Delhi University notification stated.The mock tests for DU open book exams will begin from 4 July, the notice added."All other activities or facilities notified by examination branch related with OBE mode of examinations adopted as one-time measure for the academic session 2019-20 through various notice or notification shall remain unchanged and no further notification shall be issued either as corrigendum or amendment," the notice further read.