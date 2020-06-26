Twenty-five academic and executive council members of Delhi University have written a formal letter to the university vice chancellor Yogesh Tyagi on Thursday, 25 June, requesting him to scrap the online open book exams.The letters come in the wake of Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" who asked the university to revisit the guidelines regarding semester exams and the new academic calendar.Around 85 percent students in the University of Delhi (DU) are against the proposed open book examination (OBE) for final year students, reveals a survey of 51,000 university students conducted by the Delhi University Teachers Association.According to the DUTA, under the OBE format, students of the final year will be sent a set of four to six questions through an online medium. They will then have to upload handwritten answers to these questions within three hours, during which they can refer to books and other study material.Here’s Why Delhi University Students Are Against Open Book ExamsHowever, multiple revelations in the survey suggest that conducting OBE may not a feasible move, as has been repeatedly pointed out by DUTA.The university recently also opened their admission registration portal to all courses and received over 25,000 applications in the first six hours. Majority of the applications – 19,523 – were for the undergraduate courses, followed by 5,889 postgraduate applications and 457 PhD applicationsThe admission process for 2020 will be completely online for all courses at the university. Applicants will only be required to come to the university for verification documents at the end of the process if specified by the university or college.FAQ: What Students Must Know About CBSE Board’s Assessment Scheme? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.