CUET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 To Be Out on 31 July: Direct Link To Download Here
Candidates can download their CUET UG admit cards 2022 for the phase 2 exam at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2 Examination is expected to be released by end of the July, probably on Sunday, 31 July 2022. The admit card will be released online on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Candidates who have applied for CUET UG, or Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate Examination 2022, can download their admit card from the website by using login credentials like application number and password created during the application submission for CUET UG Exam 2022.
The NTA CUET UG Hall Ticket 2022 for Phase 2 Exam will have all the important details, including the candidate's name, roll number, entrance exam date, timing, exam center details, photo of the candidate with signature, and instructions.
Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates should, therefore, download their hall tickets before the stipulated date and time. Check the official website regularly to get the latest updates.
According to reports, UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed that the admit card for CUET (UG) Phase 2 Exam 2022 will be officially released on 31 July 2022.
CUET (UG) Phase 2 Exam Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download, Direct Link Here
All candidates who are going to appear in the CUET (UG) Phase 2 Exam 2022 should download their hall tickets by following the below-mentioned steps:
Go to the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.
On the homepage, go to 'latest notifications'.
Search the link that reads, 'Download CUET (UG) 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2 Examination.'
Click on the link and a login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter your login credentials like application number and password.
Verify the security code and hit the submit option.
Your admit card will appear on the computer screen. Check the details carefully to avoid any mistake.
Download, save, and print the CUET (UG) 2022 Admit Card for future reference.
The CUET (UG) Phase 2 Examination 2022 will be conducted from 4 August to 20 August 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.