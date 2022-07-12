CUET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip Released: Check Website; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally issued the advanced intimation slips of exam city for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 on Monday, 11 July 2022. The CUET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip is available on the official website so that all the candidates who are appearing for the entrance test can check and download it. The website that the candidates should visit to check the CUET UG 2022 exam city intimation slip is cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The official website contains all the latest details and information from the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates are requested to log in to their registered accounts on cuet.samarth.ac.in to download the CUET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip. They should check all the details mentioned on the exam city intimation slip carefully to see if there are any mistakes.