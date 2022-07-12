CUET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip Released: Check Website; Details Here
CUET UG 2022 Exam City Slip: Enter your log in details on cuet.samarth.ac.in to check the exam city intimation slip.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally issued the advanced intimation slips of exam city for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 on Monday, 11 July 2022. The CUET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip is available on the official website so that all the candidates who are appearing for the entrance test can check and download it. The website that the candidates should visit to check the CUET UG 2022 exam city intimation slip is cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The official website contains all the latest details and information from the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates are requested to log in to their registered accounts on cuet.samarth.ac.in to download the CUET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip. They should check all the details mentioned on the exam city intimation slip carefully to see if there are any mistakes.
It is important to note that the NTA has created a unique date sheet for each candidate as there are a huge number of subjects. Every detail is mentioned on the CUET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip that has been released on the website.
CUET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip Important Details
The CUET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip includes information such as the CUET exam date, allotted city, subjects, language, and medium of exam in slot 1 and slot 2.
Since the NEET UG 2022 exam is being conducted on 17 July 2022, the aspirants who have selected Physics, Chemistry and Biology have to sit for the Phase 2 exam.
The CUET 2022 is set to be conducted from 15 July 2022 to 20 August 2022 at different exam centres.
As per the latest information from the NTA, more than 14.9 lakh candidates will appear for the CUET 2022 exam.
Around 8.10 lakh candidates will sit for the slot 1 exam and 6.8 lakh aspirants will appear for the slot 2 examinations.
CUET UG Exam City Slip 2022: How to Download
Here are a few simple steps that all the candidates should follow to download the CUET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip online:
Go to the website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Click on the link that mentions CUET UG 2022 City Allotment on the homepage.
Provide your Application Number and Birth date to log in to your registered account.
Your CUET exam city slip 2022 will appear on the screen.
Download the exam city information slip and check all the details carefully.
