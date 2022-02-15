ADVERTISEMENT

CTET December 2021 Result Expected Today: How to Check Result on ctet.nic.in

Candidates can check CTET result on the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Download CTET 2021 marksheet from Digilocker. Image used for representation purpose.</p></div>
CTET Result: The result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 is expected to be released by the the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, 15 February 2022.

The CTET December 2021 result will be available for display on the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam will also be able to download their CTET marksheet from DigiLocker.

CTET December 2021 cycle exams were conducted from 16 December 2021 and 21 January 2022.
How to Check CTET 2021 Result?

  • Visit the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in

  • Click on CTET result link on the homepage

  • A new webpage will open on your screen

  • Key in your CTET December 2021 Application number and password/ date of birth

  • Click on 'Sign In'

  • Your CTET result will appear on the screen

  • Check your result

  • Download and save it for future reference

Moreover, in order to download CTET marksheet from DigiLocker, candidates will be required to enter their account credentials. The same will be sent to the candidates on their registered mobile number. "The candidates will be able to download their digital marksheet and eligibility certificates using the communicated credentials, reads the information brochure of CTET.

All candidates must note that there shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of CTET result.

Check this space regularly for further updates about CTET result.

ADVERTISEMENT
