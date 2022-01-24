CTET Answer Key 2021 Expected Soon; Question Paper and Response Sheet Released

CTET Answer Key: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 question paper has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) along with response sheet of the candidates.

Students who appeared for the examination can download the CTET 2021 question paper along with their responses from the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE is also expected to release the CTET 2021 answer key soon. However, no official date has been announced for the same. Therefore, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of CTET.