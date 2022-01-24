ADVERTISEMENT

CTET Answer Key 2021 Expected Soon; Question Paper and Response Sheet Released

CBSE will release the CTET answer key soon on the official website: ctet.nic.in.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>CTET Answer key will be released soon on ctet.nic.in.</p></div>
CTET Answer Key: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 question paper has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) along with response sheet of the candidates.

Students who appeared for the examination can download the CTET 2021 question paper along with their responses from the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE is also expected to release the CTET 2021 answer key soon. However, no official date has been announced for the same. Therefore, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of CTET.

The CTET 2021 examinations were conducted by the CBSE from 16 December 2021 to 13 January 2022.
How To Download CTET 2021 Question Paper and Response Sheet?

  • Visit the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in.

  • Click on 'Download CTET December 2021 Question Paper with Responses' link on the home page.

  • You will be directed to a new webpage.

  • Choose the option you want to use for login, that is, through application number and password/date of birth.

  • Enter your CTET application number and date of birth/ password

  • Click on 'Sign In'.

  • Your CTET 2021 response sheet and question paper will appear on the screen.

  • Your CTET 2021 response sheet and question paper will appear on the screen.

  • Download and print the admit card for examination day and future reference.

Once the CTET answer keys are released, candidates will be allowed to raise objections against it. Guidelines for the same are yet to be announced.

Challenges made by the candidates will be assessed, and if found correct, will be rectified in the final answer key of CTET.

CTET 2021 result will be prepared on the basis of final answer keys.

Check this space and the official website of CTET regularly for further updates about it.

