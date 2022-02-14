CTET Result 2021 Expected Tomorrow: How to Check Results and Download Marksheet
CTET December 2021 exams were conducted from 16 December 2021 to 21 January 2022 across India.
CTET Result: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 result is expected to be declared on Tuesday, 15 February 2022. The results will be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the organising body of CTET.
The result date was revealed through CTET December 2021 schedule. However, candidates must note that the above-mentioned date is tentative.
After the declaration of the result, candidates will be able to check it on the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in.
CTET December 2021 Results: How to Check?
Go to the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in
Click on CTET result link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your CTET December 2021 Application number and password/ date of birth
Click on 'Sign In'
Your CTET 2021 result will appear on the screen
Check your result and save it for future use
Moreover, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their CTET December 2021 marksheet from DigiLocker. "The DigiLocker accounts of the all present candidates will be created and the account credentials will be conveyed to the candidates on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. The candidates will be able to download their digital marksheet and eligibility certificates using the communicated credentials," reads the information bulletin of CTET December 2021.
Check this space and the official website of CTET regularly for further updates about CTET results 2021.
