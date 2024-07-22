CTET Answer Key 2024: CTET July Provisional Key Expected Soon; Check Details

CTET Answer Key 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (CTET July 2024) soon. Students who appeared for the entrance exam can visit the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in to download the answer key. All concerned candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website and take note of the latest updates. The provisional answer key link will be activated soon. You can check the details mentioned on the CTET July answer key properly.
After the release of the CTET answer key 2024, the students will be able to check their answers by using their roll number and date of birth. The CBSE will also provide an option for the students to submit objections on the basis of the provisional answer key. However, the students who wish to submit an objection will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per question. The fee is non-refundable.
CTET Answer Key 2024: Latest Details
If you are also among the students who have any objection regarding the provisional answer key, then you can submit the complaint online at the ctet.nic.in website.
The CBSE will take into consideration the objections submitted by the students and then the final answer key will be displayed. According to the official announcements, only the paid challenges will be considered and the challenges filed on any other medium (email/letter/representation) will not be considered.
It is pertinent to note that the CBSE will not inform the students individually about their challenges. The subject experts will review all the challenges received and then the final answer key will be displayed.
The result will be declared according to the final answer key. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be considered.
The CTET 2024 was formally conducted on 7 July, at test centres in 136 cities across the country. The exam was held in two shifts, the first one was from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the second shift was from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
CTET July Answer Key 2024: How To Download
Here are the easy steps you must follow to download the CTET July Answer Key 2024 online:
Browse through the official website - ctet.nic.in.
Click on the active link "CTET Answer Key 2024" on the homepage.
Provide your login credentials such as roll number and date of birth in the given space.
The CTET July answer key will appear on the screen.
Check the details and download the key from the website.
