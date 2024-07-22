CTET Answer Key 2024: CTET July Provisional Key Expected Soon; Check Details

CTET Answer Key 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (CTET July 2024) soon. Students who appeared for the entrance exam can visit the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in to download the answer key. All concerned candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website and take note of the latest updates. The provisional answer key link will be activated soon. You can check the details mentioned on the CTET July answer key properly.

After the release of the CTET answer key 2024, the students will be able to check their answers by using their roll number and date of birth. The CBSE will also provide an option for the students to submit objections on the basis of the provisional answer key. However, the students who wish to submit an objection will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per question. The fee is non-refundable.