CEED 2022 Results Declared, Scorecard To Be Out on 12 March

CEED Results: The results for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 were declared by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B), on Tuesday, 8 March 2022.

Students who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of CEED: ceed.iitb.ac.in. However, the scorecards of candidates will be available for download only from 12 March 2022.

"CEED 2022 Results are now available to view at Candidate portal after log-in. Score Cards can be downloaded from the portal from March 12 onwards," reads the official website of CEED.