CEED 2022 Results Declared, Scorecard To Be Out on 12 March
The Common Entrance Exam for Design was conducted on 23 January 2022.
CEED Results: The results for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 were declared by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B), on Tuesday, 8 March 2022.
Students who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of CEED: ceed.iitb.ac.in. However, the scorecards of candidates will be available for download only from 12 March 2022.
"CEED 2022 Results are now available to view at Candidate portal after log-in. Score Cards can be downloaded from the portal from March 12 onwards," reads the official website of CEED.
How To Check CEED 2022 Result?
Go to the official website of CEED: ceed.iitb.ac.in.
Click on the 'Candidate Portal' link under 'Updates'.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on 'Login'.
Log in using your email ID and password.
Your CEED 2022 result will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference.
CEED 2022 draft answer key was released by IIT-Bombay on 25 January. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against it till 27 January.
This was followed by the release of CEED 2022 final answer key. Results of the exam were prepared on the basis of final answer key.
About CEED
CEED is a qualifying exam conducted by IIT-Bombay for admissions into Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Guwahati, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Roorkee and IIITDM-Jabalpur and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.
