UCEED, CEED 2022 Final Answer Key Released, Results To Be Declared in March
Candidates can download CEED and UCCED 2022 final answer keys from uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in
Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 final answer key has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) on Monday, 31 January.
Candidates who appeared for the UCCED or CEED 2022 examinations can download the final answer key from the official website of UCEED/ CEED: uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.
UCCED and CEED 2022 Result Date: CEED 2022 result is scheduled to be declared on 8 March, while UCEED 2022 cut-off marks for Part A will be declared on 10 February and results will be announced on 10 March 2022.
IIT Bombay released UCEED and CEED draft answer keys on 25 January, while candidates were allowed to raise objections till 27 January 2022.
How To Download UCCED and CEED 2022 Final Answer Key?
Visit the official website of UCEED or CEED: UCEED and CEED – uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.
Click on 'Final Answer Key for Part-A' link on the homepage
You will be directed to the Answer Key PDF
Check the correct answers
Download and save it for future reference
Final answer keys are prepared after reviewing the challenges raised by candidates against draft answer key. Objections that are found correct, are updated in the final answer key. Results for CEED and UCCED examinations will be prepared on the basis of final answer keys.
Candidates can also download CEED and UCCED 2022 question paper from the official websites.
For more details about UCCED and CEED 2022 examinations, candidates are advised to visit the official website.
