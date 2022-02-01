UCEED, CEED 2022 Final Answer Key Released, Results To Be Declared in March

Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 final answer key has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) on Monday, 31 January.

Candidates who appeared for the UCCED or CEED 2022 examinations can download the final answer key from the official website of UCEED/ CEED: uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.